Shocked, America's Response to Natural Disasters and Poverty

In the first segment of "By Any Means Necessary" Sean Blackmon and Bob Schlehuber talk about the one year anniversary of Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico, the re-election of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzō Abe, and the story of a homeless high school football player in Washington, DC.

In the second segment of "By Any Means Necessary" is joined by technologist Chris Garrafa to talk about the European Commission threatening sanctions against Facebook and Airbnnb if users aren't provided more information about data collection, government responses to twitter in Egypt and Iran, and Google's response to the election of Donald Trump.

In the third segment we're joined by Dr. Teishan Latner, Assistant Professor of History at Thomas Jefferson University, to talk about his new book "Cuban Revolution in America: Havana and the Making of a United States Left, 1968-1992," how the revolution occupies the Black radical imagination and how Cuba has managed to remain the "most consistent foreign influence on left wing radicalism in the US."

In the last hour "By Any Means Necessary" is joined by Sean Blackmon and Bob Schlehuber to talk about the ongoing saga around SCOTUS nominee Brett Kavanaugh, the politics and future of the #MeToo movement, and why Maroon 5 was picked to perform the the NFL Super Bowl in February.

