Who is Spying On You and How to Get Them to Stop

In the first segment of "By Any Means Necessary" we're joined by Nino Brown, former and founding member of Mass Action Against Police Brutality to talk about the Massachusetts State Police keeping close tabs on activists groups, the history of state surveillance, and the ways to keep undercover police out of your next community meeting.

In the second segment of "By Any Means Necessary" is joined by Chip Gibbons, a policy and legislative counsel for Defending Rights & Dissent, to discuss secretive FISA courts being used to spy on journalists, how the surveillance state is constructed to squash dissent and the targeting of whistleblowers.

In the third segment Sputnik News Analyst Walter Smolarek joins the show to talk about the military agreement between Russia and Turkey over Syria's Idlib province, rising tensions between Israel and Russia over a downed Russian jet in Syria, the future of ISIS in the Middle East, and the US' inability to isolate Iran from the global community.

In the last hour "By Any Means Necessary" is joined by LJM, producer at We Act Radio to talk about the latest developments in the nomination process of Brett Kavanaugh, the bizarre murder of Botham Jean in Dallas, the predatory nature of pageants, gentrification in Cleveland and DC's inability to handle the tiniest bit of snow.

