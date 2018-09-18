Was It Bart O'Kavanaugh or Brett Kavanaugh? America's 'Plan Colombia'

In the first segment of "By Any Means Necessary" we're joined by Richard Becker, author of "Palestine, Israel and the US Empire" to talk about a new ad by California Democrats attacking Republican Congressmember Dana Rohrabacher for ties to Russia, the numerous horrible policies people could attack Rohrabacher on instead of outside of the Russiagate narrative, and the lack of serious political discussion around nuclear weapons and the environment.

In the second segment of "By Any Means Necessary" is joined by John Lindsay Poland, Coordinator of the "Stop US Arms to Mexico Project" of Global Exchange to talk about his new book Plan Colombia: US Ally Atrocities and Community Activism, the ways the US military, government, and businesses helped spur the drug trade in Colombia and Latin America, and how American exceptionalism is propagated.

In the third segment we're joined by Roz White, teaching artist, musical theater performer, and teacher at Duke Ellington School of Arts currently starring in the new play "Marie and Rosetta" as Rosetta Thorpe at Mosaic Theater in Washington, D.C. to talk about the musical legend Sister Rosetta Tharpe, the power of music to move the spirit, and the role of Black women have played in shaping American rock-n-roll.

In the last hour "By Any Means Necessary" is joined by Ari Theresa, Lawyer at Stoop Law and Sputnik news analyst Bob Schlehuber to talk about the latest revelations around Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, the damage from Typhoon Mangkhut, rules governing FISA courts in relation to journalists, and the 10 year anniversary of the US and global stock market crash.

