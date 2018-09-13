America's Failed Attempts at Regime Change in Venezuela and Syria

Goldman Sachs implicated in Malaysian financial scandal; US efforts to overthrow Maduro in Venezuela; The battle for Idlib

In the first segment of "By Any Means Necessary" we're joined by Bob Sicina, Executive in Residence at the Kogod Business School at American University and the author of the new book "Learn From Failure: The Key to Successful Decision Making," to talk about new allegations that Goldman Sachs helped facilitate a large-scale financial scandal in Malaysia through the government-run strategic development company 1Malaysia Development Berhad.

In the second segment Lucas Koerner, writer at Venezulanalysis.com joins the show to talk about the revelations that the Trump administration met with Venezuela officials to discuss overthrowing Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, the history of US regime change efforts across Latin America, and how outside actors can distract from social justice movements within countries.

In the third segment, we're joined by Walter Smolarek, Sputnik News Analyst, to talk about the latest from Idlib, the possibility of a US attack on Syria and how extremists groups rebrand themselves to fool the public about their goals.

In the last hour "By Any Means Necessary" is joined by Abdushahid and Jackie Luqman of Luqman Nation to talk about former NFL player Burgess Owens comparing NFL protests led by Colin Kaepernick to "9/11 and Pearl Harbor", the fallout from Serena Williams loss at the US Open tennis championship, Barack Obama's post-presidency support for universal healthcare, and the media's ongoing love affair with Donald Trump.

