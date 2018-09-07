Who is Running America and Does Anyone Really Care?

In the first segment of "By Any Means Necessary" we're joined by Erin Shields, National Organizer for Internet Rights at the Center for Media Justice to talk about the California Senate passing their own net neutrality law, whether or not states can pass net neutrality laws in disagreement with the FCC, and the variations to net neutrality.

Monica Cannon-Grant, Community Activist Roxbury, Massachusetts joins the show in the second segment to talk about the primary victory by Ayanna Pressley in Massachusetts over long-time Congressman Mike Capuano, the generational shifts within black electoral politics, Rachael Rollins win in the Democratic primary for Suffolk District Attorney, and the role last August's Fight Supremacy march in Boston galvanized Tuesday's progressive victories.

In the third segment James Kilgore, an activist, writer and educator based in Urbana, Illinois to talk about the complicated efforts to end cash-bail in California, the role of algorithms in continuing mass incarceration in the US, the ongoing US prison strikes, and the increase of activism and organizing of prisoners.

In the last hour "By Any Means Necessary" is joined by writer David Shams and Sputnik News Analyst Bob Schlehuber to talk about the third day of hearings for Trump Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, the resistance and outrage fatigue of American voters, who wrote the internal White House "resistance" letter, and the death of American icon Burt Reynolds.

