Aretha Franklin's Life Celebrated; International Overdose Awareness Day

In the first segment of "By Any Means Necessary" we're joined by Greg Mello, Executive Director and co-founder of the Los Alamos Study Group to talk about the Trump administration and the Department of Energy's efforts to limit the authority of the Defense Nuclear Facilities Safety Board, a small government safety organization tasked with protecting the workers who construct America's nuclear arsenal and preventing radioactive disasters.

In the second segment of "By Any Means Necessary" is joined by Noelle Hanrahan, Director of Prison Radio and co-writer and producer of the documentary "Mumia: Long Distance Revolutionary" to talk about the most recent appeal in the imprisonment of Mumia Abu Jamal, the continued efforts by the state to suppress evidence in the case, and how to amplify the voices of those incarcerated in America's prisons.

In the third segment Sheila Vakharia the Policy Manager of the Office of Academic Engagement for the Drug Policy Alliance joins the show on International Overdose Awareness Day to talk about supervised consumption spaces, the ongoing opioid crisis in America, the effective ways to support those addicted to drugs, and the efforts by the Trump administration to halt marijuana legalization across the US.

In the last hour "By Any Means Necessary" is joined by Aja Taylor, Advocacy Director at Bread for the City and Bob Schlehuber, Sputnik News Analyst to talk about the funerals of John McCain and Aretha Franklin, Colin Kaepernick winning an early battle against the NFL in an ongoing collusion case against the former QB, the awfulness of Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, allegations that NBC worked to slow Ronan Farrow's sexual assault investigation into Harvey Weinstein, and why black Republicans have such bad haircuts.

