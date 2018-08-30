Andrew Gillum Wins Big in Florida; Week 2 of National Prison Strikes

In the first segment of "By Any Means Necessary" we're joined by Rev. Redeem Robinson of Community of Hope to talk about David Garcia winning Arizona's Democratic gubernatorial primary, the importance of Garcia being a Latino amidst Arizona's right-wing anti-immigrant climate, the role Arizona's 2018 teacher strikes played in the primary election, and what to expect as candidates shift their attention to November's general election.

In the second segment of "By Any Means Necessary" is joined by Donna Davis, Community Organizer in Tampa, Florida to talk about Andrew Gillum winning Florida's Democratic gubernatorial primary, what has led to successful primary campaigns by left-leaning candidates throughout the American South, the impact the 2018 mid-term elections will have on the 2020 Presidential elections, and what makes a progressive.

In the third segment Jared Ware, Freelance Writer and Advocate for the Rights of Incarcerated Peoples joins "By Any Means Necessary" to talk about the ongoing US prison strikes, the efforts by the prison officials to silence those striking from communicating with the media, the abysmal conditions within US prisons, and the overall state of conversation in America around mass incarceration.

In the last hour "By Any Means Necessary" is joined by Ra Shad Frazier Gaines, Founder of Black Progressives to talk about the role of HBCUs in Black politics and Andrew Gillum's win on Tuesday in Florida, the chances of Stacy Abrams winning the governorship in Georgia, and Michael Jackson's birthday.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

