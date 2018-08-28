War "Hero" John McCain Remembered; Iran Sues United States at ICJ

In the first segment of "By Any Means Necessary", we're joined by Walter Smolarek, Sputnik News Analyst to talk about the Syrian government's efforts to retake Idlib, the efforts to de-escalate the long-standing war in Syria, and Iran suing the United States at the International Court of Justice.

In the second segment of "By Any Means Necessary" is joined by Diallo-Sekou Seabrooks, Community and National Activist and Chairman of Kemetic Empire, to talk about a shooting that left 3 dead in Jacksonville, Florida during a video game tournament, the long history of racialized gun violence in the United States, and the tactics and means politicians use to justify dramatic increases in police budgets.

In the third segment "By Any Means Necessary" is joined by Amelia Duran, Garage Cultural in Detroit, Michigan, and Frederico Frum, of the 411 Collective to talk about the history of the city of Detroit, Michigan, how an active citizenry can be empowered to revitalize and redevelop their own communities, and the role of art in energizing and guiding social movements around the world.

In the last hour "By Any Means Necessary" is joined by Abdushshahid and Jackie Luqman of Luqman Nation to talk about the United States-Mexico trade agreement, the death of US Senator John McCain, the latest movie in the Rocky series "Creed 2", Spike Lee declaring "we need police", and the latest rule changes at the Democratic National Committee.

