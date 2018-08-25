US Government Loses Spies in Moscow; Trump Names North Korean Envoy

In the first segment of "By Any Means Necessary" we're joined by Gregory Elich of the Solidarity Committee for Democracy and Peace in Korea to talk about Secretary of State Mike Pompeo appointing Steve Biegun as the Trump administration's envoy for North Korea, the skewed narrative around North Korea's nuclear program, and the significance of recent North and South Korean family reunions.

In the second segment of "By Any Means Necessary" is joined by Ra Shad Frazier Gaines, Founder of Black Progressives to talk about Spike Lee's controversial film "BlacKkKlansman", the responsibility of socially and politically minded movie goers to separate fact from fiction, and how to professionally engage with racist systems and structures.

In the third segment "By Any Means Necessary" is joined by filmmaker Mignotae Kebede to talk about her new documentary "What Happened to Chocolate City?", the process of gentrification in Washington, D.C., the violent displacement of longtime residents in the nation's capital, and what makes a gentrifier.

In the last hour "By Any Means Necessary" is joined by Bob Schlehuber, Sputnik News Analyst to talk about the NY Times article claiming US intelligence agencies have lost contact with their Kremlin informants, the politicization of Mollie Tibbets, Hurricane Lane in Hawaii, Michael Cohen's truth fund, prison sentences for white nationalists in Charlottesville beating, and the ongoing prison strikes across the United States.

