Trump Attacks South Africa Land Reforms; US Targets Cuban Social Media

In the first segment of "By Any Means Necessary" we're joined by James Early, Former Director of Cultural Heritage Policy at the Center for Folklife and Cultural Heritage at the Smithsonian Institution, and board member of the Institute for Policy Studies, to talk about the US government's plan to spread 'native' Facebook content in Cuba, Trump's attacks on South Africa's land redistribution efforts, what is the role of race and an active citizenry in revolutions, the need to hold leftist governments accountable, and the racialized history of capitalism.

In the third segment "By Any Means Necessary" Hakim Adi, Professor of the History of Africa and the African Diaspora, University of Chichester in London joins the show to discuss his newly published work "Pan-Africanism, A History," how the Pan-Africanist movement shifted over time and space, and how the movement inspired activists in the US and Caribbean.

In the last hour "By Any Means Necessary" is joined by Ashton P. Woods, Community Activist with Black Lives Matter Houston to talk about voter suppression efforts in Texas and Georgia, the racist, classist and sexist attempts to disenfranchise US citizens ahead of the 2018 US midterm elections, the latest in the Michael Cohen guilty plea, college football coach Urban Meyers 3-game football suspension, and Nazi and white supremacists crying after being held accountable for their crimes.

