John Brennan is No Hero; Should Facebook Be A Public Utility?

In the first segment of "By Any Means Necessary" we're joined by John Kiriakou, co-host of "Loud and Clear" with Brian Becker on Sputnik to talk about the ongoing fallout from Donald Trump's revoking of former CIA head John Brennan's security clearance, former United States Director of National Intelligence James Clapper critiquing Brennan's anti-Trump rhetoric, and why there is no "good guy" in the fight between Trump and the intellegence community.

In the second segment of "By Any Means Necessary" is joined by Dan Kovalik, author of "The Plot to Attack Iran: How the CIA and the Deep State Have Conspired to Vilify Iran" to talk about the anniversary of the CIA coup of Iranian leader Mohammad Mosaddegh in 1953, US National Security Advisor John Bolton meeting with Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu, and whether or not the EU will support US sanctions against Iran.

In the third segment of "By Any Means Necessary" is joined by John Angliss, journalist and consultant joins the show to talk about the turbulent economic situation in Turkey, the impact on global migration if Turkey's economy continues to falter, the efforts by the US to undermine Turkish political interests, the fallout of the 2016 coup attempt two years on, and whether or not Gulf countries will come to Turkey's rescue in their time of need.

In the last hour "By Any Means Necessary" is joined by Sam Menefee-Libey, Community Organizer and Independent Researcher and Bob Schlehuber, Sputnik News Analyst to talk about Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani "Meet the Press" appearance, Twitter and Facebook's political amplitude, how international grassroots organizing may work, and an ICE arrests of a man driving his pregnant girlfriend to the hospital.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com