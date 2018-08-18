Trump Cancels Military Parade; Palestine's 'One-State' Reality

In the first segment of "By Any Means Necessary" we're joined by Strother Gaines, Artistic Director with TBD Immersive, to talk about their new show "Legendary: Sweet Slice of Liberty" at Slim's Diner in Washington, D.C. through August 25th, the use of art to connect liberal elites to middle America, and the role of food in spurring creative movements. Tickets can be purchased at https://tbdimmersive.com.

In the second segment of "By Any Means Necessary" is joined by Nizar Farsakh, former member of the Palestinian negotiation team to talk about the "one-state reality" Israelis and Palestinians find themselves in after Israel's "nation-state" bill, the efforts to organize Palestinian resistance, and the role of Egypt in the ongoing crisis in Gaza.

In the third segment of "By Any Means Necessary" is joined by Joe Lombardo, Co-Coordinator of the United National Antiwar Coalition, to talk about the postponement of Donald Trump's military parade in Washington, D.C., the right-wing military policies of the Democratic Party, the role of grassroots anti-war protests, and the never-ending nature of US wars.

In the last hour "By Any Means Necessary" is joined by Brandon Sutton, host of the Discourse Podcast joins the show to talk about the Black staff at the Trump White House, the need for social discourse to involve class analysis, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's media blackout, Spike Lee's questionable relationship with the New York Police Department, the merits of the US National Anthem, and the current state of hip-hop in America.

