Aretha Franklin Dies at 76; What Post-War Afghanistan Will Look Like

In the first segment of "By Any Means Necessary" we're joined by Dr. Vijay Prashad, Executive Director of Tricontinental: Institute for Social Research, to discuss the life and work of recently deceased Egyptian Marxist thinker and economist Samir Amin, his pioneering conceptions of imperialism and his development and coining of the phrase "Eurocentrism."

In the second segment of "By Any Means Necessary" Dr. Marvin Weinbaum, Director of Afghanistan and Pakistan studies at the Middle East Institute in Washington DC joins us to talk about the efforts to end the war in Afghanistan, the role if any of the Taliban and the United States in brokering a peace deal between warring factions, the history of political Islam in the country, and the continued displacement of Afghans into Pakistan.

In the third segment of "By Any Means Necessary" is joined by Dr. Barbara Ransby, Distinguished Professor of African American Studies, Gender and Women's Studies, and History at the University of Illinois at Chicago joins the show to talk about her new book, "Making All Black Lives Matter: Reimagining Freedom in the Twenty-First Century", the genealogy of the black liberation movement in America, the current role the Movement for Black lives in American society, the failure of US and global capitalism, and the importance of intergenerational movements.

In the last hour "By Any Means Necessary" is joined by Ra Shad Frazier Gaines, founder of Black Progressives and Sputnik news analyst Bob Schlehuber to talk about the death of singer Aretha Franklin, the latest recording from Omarosa Manigault and more.

