Register
11:35 GMT +317 August 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    By Any Means Necessary

    Aretha Franklin Dies at 76; What Post-War Afghanistan Will Look Like

    By Any Means Necessary
    Get short URL
    Eugene Puryear, Sean Blackmon
    0 0 0

    Marxist Samir Amin dies; Will the Taliban or US play a role in ending the war in Afghanistan; the genesis of the movement for black lives

    In the first segment of "By Any Means Necessary" we're joined by Dr. Vijay Prashad, Executive Director of Tricontinental: Institute for Social Research, to discuss the life and work of recently deceased Egyptian Marxist thinker and economist Samir Amin, his pioneering conceptions of imperialism and his development and coining of the phrase "Eurocentrism."

    In the second segment of "By Any Means Necessary" Dr. Marvin Weinbaum, Director of Afghanistan and Pakistan studies at the Middle East Institute in Washington DC joins us to talk about the efforts to end the war in Afghanistan, the role if any of the Taliban and the United States in brokering a peace deal between warring factions, the history of political Islam in the country, and the continued displacement of Afghans into Pakistan.

    In the third segment of "By Any Means Necessary" is joined by Dr. Barbara Ransby, Distinguished Professor of African American Studies, Gender and Women's Studies, and History at the University of Illinois at Chicago joins the show to talk about her new book, "Making All Black Lives Matter: Reimagining Freedom in the Twenty-First Century", the genealogy of the black liberation movement in America, the current role the Movement for Black lives in American society, the failure of US and global capitalism, and the importance of intergenerational movements.

    In the last hour "By Any Means Necessary" is joined by Ra Shad Frazier Gaines, founder of Black Progressives and Sputnik news analyst Bob Schlehuber to talk about the death of singer Aretha Franklin, the latest recording from Omarosa Manigault and more.

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

     

     

    Tags:
    M4BL, BlackLivesMatter, Samir Amin, Aretha Franklin, Afghanistan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Terrific or Terrifying: These Are the Creatures You Could Face on Holidays
    Terrific or Terrifying: These Are the Creatures You Could Face on Holidays
    White House Becomes Unhinged After Omarosa’s Book Release
    White House Becomes Unhinged After Omarosa’s Book Release
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse