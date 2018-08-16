Progressive Women Win Big Tuesday; Who Will Save Turkey's Economy?

In the first segment of "By Any Means Necessary" we're joined by Mondale Robinson of the Conyers Institute to talk about progressive victories by women of color including Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib, what Cori Bush's loss in Missouri means for young Black progressives, the Democratic Party grappling with the popularity of socialism, Ben Jealous' campaign in Maryland, and Keith Ellison's future in Minnesota.

In the third segment of "By Any Means Necessary", Ankara-based independent writer and translator Max Zirngast joins the show to talk about the economic crisis in Turkey, the detention of US Pastor Andrew Brunson, the relationship between private industry and the Turkish government, and how Erdogan can restructure the economy in order to avoid further crisis.

In the last hour "By Any Means Necessary" is joined by technology policy analyst and engineer Cory Lancaster and Juliana Cardona Mejia, CEO & Founder of Street Entrepreneurs to talk about Twitter banning Alex Jones, Pennsylvania Catholic Church, the latest from the Paul Manafort trial, Richard Spencer's father yelling at him on face, and the lack of true privacy reform by technology companies.

