Hate Crime Victims Speak Out; Saudi-Led Coalition Bombs Yemeni School Bus

In the first segment of "By Any Means Necessary" we're joined by Ruth Beltran, Organizer with Black Lives Matter Tampa and ANSWER Suncoast to talk about the manslaughter charges against Michael Drejka in the killing of Markeis McGlockton in Clearwater, Florida and the future of the Stand Your Ground law in the state.

In the second segment Arjun Sethi, Writer, Lawyer, and Professor of Law at Georgetown University joins the show to talk about his new book "American Hate: Survivors Speak Out", how hate in America long pre-dated Donald Trump and how racist attacks have increased under his presidency, the importance of survivors of violent crime to dictate public policy and the failure of "countering violent extremism initiatives" in the US.

In the third segment of "By Any Means Necessary" we're joined by Kathy Kelly, Co-Coordinator of Voices for Creative Nonviolence to talk about the ongoing failures of US military solutions to the war in Afghanistan, the ways US aid money is funneled to warlords grassroots efforts by Afghans to build peace movements, and the continued devastation in Yemen at the hands of Saudi Arabia and the US.

In the last hour "By Any Means Necessary" is joined by Bryan Weaver, Founder and Executive Director of Hoops Sagrado to talk about the allegations of domestic abuse by former US Congressman Keith Ellison, the absurd lies told by Florida state House candidate Melissa Howard, the latest from Sacha Baron Cohen's 'Who Is America', if a tap of Trump saying the N-word exists, and the potential for an Elizabeth Warren-The Rock 2020 presidential ticket.

