Counter-Protests Overwhelm 'Unite the Right 2'; FBI's Strzok Fired

In the first two segments of "By Any Means Necessary" we're joined by Dr. Richard Wolff, Economist and Professor at the New School University, Host of Economic Update on Radio and TV to discuss the long-term stability of the US economy, the impending collapse of Apple, the currency crisis in Turkey, and the ways big business spread misinformation to further corporate interests.

In the third segment of "By Any Means Necessary" we're joined by Sputnik writer and news analyst Alex Rubinstein to talk about the second "Unite the Right" rally held in Washington D.C. over the weekend, the counter protests that dramatically overshadowed and outnumbered white supremacists, the special treatment given to the white supremacists by police, and the role of the media in covering these types of protests.

In the last hour "By Any Means Necessary" is joined by Jamarl Thomas, political analyst and host of the Progressive Soapbox to talk about the firing of FBI agent Peter Strzok, the anti-racist protests in the WNBA, Tiger Woods' strong Sunday finish at the PGA Championship, Omarosa "out Trumping" Trump, and Donald Trump's signing of the National Defense Authorization Act.

