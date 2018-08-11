California Burns; White Supremicists Plan to Rally in DC

In the first segment of "By Any Means Necessary" Kathryn Phillips, Director of the Sierra Club California, joins the show to talk about the ongoing wildfires across the state of California, the role of arson and climate change in spurring the fires, how to avoid future fires, and just how unpredictable the weather has become across the US and globe.

In the second segment ANSWER coalition organizer Yasmina Mrabet joins us to talk about the counter-protests against Sunday's 'Unite the Right' Rally 2 in Washington, D.C., the lengths governmnet officials and police have gone to protect the rights of Nazi sympathizers and more.

In the third segment of "By Any Means Necessary" Kaitlyn Boecker, policy manager at the Drug Policy Alliance joins the show to talk about the criminal justice and public health approaches towards reducing problematic and unhealthy drug usage, the mischaracterization of drug usage, George Bush, what can be learned from the drug policies in Portugal, and the future of marijuana legalization.

In the last hour "By Any Means Necessary" is joined by Ari Theresa, Lawyer at Stoop Law and Sputnik news analyst Bob Schlehuber to talk about NFL protests, former Trump aide Omarosa Manigault Newman claiming Donald Trump repeatedly used "the N-word", the potential of Idris Elba playing the next James Bond, and the rising costs of housing for poor folks across the country.

