Big Win for Ferguson Based Prosecutor; Will Your Vote Be Privatized?

In the first segment of "By Any Means Necessary" writer David Shams joins the show to talk about Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif meeting with his North Korean counterpart Ri Yong Ho in Tehran, the Trump Administration's Iranian sanction strategy, and the threat Iran poses to US imperialism.

In the second segment of "By Any Means Necessary" Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by technologist Chris Garrafa to talk about West Virginia's plan for smartphone voting, Jared Kushner ordering the deletion of NY Observer articles critical of him and his friends, and the reliability of Wikipedia and internet content writ large.

In the third segment of "By Any Means Necessary" Trudy Goldberg, chair of National Jobs For All Coalition and Professor Emerita of Social Policy at Adelphi University joins the show to talk about the inaccuracy of the Trump Administration's unemployment numbers, what being unemployed means for those incarcerated, and when the next recession will hit the global economy.

In the last hour "By Any Means Necessary" is joined by Jacqueline Luquman of Luqman Nation to talk about the progressive primary victories of Wesley Bell for prosecuting attorney in Missouri and Rashida Tlaib for Congress in Michigan, the close call win for Trump-backed Kris Kobach in Kansas, the future of Julian Assange and Wikileaks, the truth of HBCU "Batle of the Bands" events, and the new movie 'BlacKkKlansman'.

