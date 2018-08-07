Will Cori Bush Upset Lacy Clay in Missouri? S Africa Land Reforms

In the first segment of "By Any Means Necessary" Kristine Hendrix, Vice President to the University City School Board, and Founder of The Yarn Mission joins the show to talk about the hotly contested Congressional race between Rep. William Lacy Clay and Pastor Cori Bush in Missouri, the shockwave a Bush win would send through the Democratic Party, and the work being done at a grassroots level to elevate new and exciting electoral candidates.

In the second segment of "By Any Means Necessary" Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by John Kiriakou, co-host of "Loud and Clear" with Brian Becker on Radio Sputnik, to talk about day 6 of the Paul Manafort trial, the politics of global consulting, "charge stacking" strategies by Robert Mueller, and more.

In the third segment of "By Any Means Necessary" Nicholas Wolpe, Chief Executive of the Liliesleaf Trust and Museum joins the show to talk about the post-election conditions in Zimbabwe, the regional ramifications of a Zimbabwe Civil War, the efforts to constitutionally address land reform processes in South Africa, and which parties within South Africa will lead the future political and social movements in the country.

In the last hour "By Any Means Necessary" is joined by writer and environmental justice organizer Kari Fulton to talk about Tuesday's primary in Michigan, the Governor's race in Georiga, the arrest of former child movie star Shaun Weiss, Angelina Jolie taking Brad Pitt to court, and the latest movies and tv shows this summer that you should be watching.

