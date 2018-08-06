Assassination Attempt in Venezuela; Gun Violence Spikes in Chicago

In the first segment of "By Any Means Necessary" Maurice Carney, co-founder and Executive Director of Friends of the Congo joins the show to talk about what to expect from the Democratic Republic of the Congo's elections in December, the background of the candidates and whether or not current President Joseph Kabila will run for an illegal third term.

In the second segment of "By Any Means Necessary" Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Sputnik news analyst Walter Smolarek to talk about the attempted assassination attempt of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, the role of the Colombian government and the US and how the Maduro government can address the country's economic crisis.

In the third segment of "By Any Means Necessary" Chicago-based community activist Kohmee Parrett and Kina Collins, CEO and Founder of the Chicago Neighborhood Alliance, to talk about the violent weekend in Chicago that left 13 dead and over 70 people shot, the efforts by grassroots organizers to build resilient communities, and the failure of Democrats in the city and state of Illinois to mobilize and meet the needs of Black people.

In the last hour "By Any Means Necessary" is joined by Ashok Panikkar of Meta Culture to talk about Tuesday's special election in Ohio's 12th Congressional District, the polarization of American politics, the Trump administration's efforts to merge the Education and Labor Departments, and the future of big and small d-democracy.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com