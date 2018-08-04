Live From Netroots Nation; Tennessee Election's Award Trump Supporters

In the first segment of "By Any Means Necessary" Ashton P. Woods, Community Activist with Black Lives Matter Houston joins live from the 2018 Netsroot Nation conference in New Orleans and talks about the conversations taking place between liberals, progressives, and radicals at the conference and the difference between an 'ally' and 'accomplice'.

In the second segment of "By Any Means Necessary" Bob Schlehuber and Sean Blackmon are joined by Chuck Modiano, a journalist with the New York Daily News to talk about Ferguson political prisoner Joshua Williams, Urban Meyer's scandal at Ohio State University, the framing of the killings of Markeis McGlockton and Trayvon Martin and more.

Later in the show Tristan Quinn-Thibodeau, Biofuels, Land Rights, and Food Security Campaigner, Action Aid USA joins the show to talk about climate justice movements, the role economics and politics play in spurring social justice movements and the need for organized intersectionality and internationalism in order to change systems and structures to mitigate climate disaster.

In the last hour "By Any Means Necessary" is joined by Brandon Sutton, host of the Discourse Podcast, to talk about the results from Tennessee's primary election, Trump's attacks on ‘fake, fake disgusting news', a new poll from Priorities USA showing waning support for Donald Trump, Papa John's founder's case to return as the face of the company, and EA Sports having to apologize for editing Colin Kaepernick's name out of a video game.

