White House Tackles 'Russia-Gate'; Trump Best President for Blacks?

In the first segment of "By Any Means Necessary" Washington, DC — based anti-racism and police accountability activist Brendan Orsinger joins the show to talk about Facebook's removal of his anti-"Unite the Right" rally event, Facebook's trust of white supremacists over anti-fascist activists, and why corporations have no interests in social justice movements.

In the second segment of "By Any Means Necessary" Bob Schlehuber and Sean Blackmon are joined by Lorenzo Jenkins, lead activist for Justice for Markeis in Clearwater, Florida, to talk about killing of Markeis McGlockton by Michael Drejka on July 19th, the troubling history of local Sheriff Bob Gualtieri, the lack of support or care from elected officials, and the community actions set to take place while State's Attorney Bernie McCabe decides whether to press charges.

In the third segment Dr. Philip Stinson, Associate Professor, Criminal Justice Program at Bowling Green State University joins Sean and Bob to talk about the police killings of Thurman Blevins in Minneapolis and Lamar Richardson in Toledo, Ohio, and a one-of-a-kind police accountability database at Bowling Green State.

Later in the show Dr. Caroline Light, Director of Undergraduate Studies and Senior Lecturer of Studies of Women, Gender, and Sexuality at Harvard University and author of Stand Your Ground: A History of America's Love Affair with Lethal Self-Defense joins us to talk about the history of the Castle Doctrine, the intersection of "Stand Your Ground" laws and race, gender, and class, the corporate interests behind the controversial laws, and the role of the right-wing nonprofit American Legislative Exchange Council in the state of Florida.

In the last hour "By Any Means Necessary" is joined by technology policy analyst and engineer Cory Lancaster to talk about the White House press conference featuring intelligence officials speaking on "Russian meddling", Reddit being hacked, Former President Obama endorsement of 81 candidates for the 2018 elections, the Urban Meyer scandal at Ohio State University, Donald Trump's meeting with Black pastors, and the birthday of James Baldwin.

