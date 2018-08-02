Black August Begins, K2 Overdoses Spread Across DC

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by technologist Chris Garaffa to discuss Facebook targeting left-leaning accounts in attempts to halt an "influence campaign" and why far-right accounts are allowed to remain on the platform.

Nefta Freeman of Pan-African Community Action (PACA) joins during the second segment to talk about the history of Black August, the need to uplift political prisoners in the US, and the importance of connecting radical history to current movements.

In the third segment Eugene and Sean are joined by Adam Eidinger of MDMJ joins the show to discuss the recent slew of synthetic cannabinoid overdoses in Washington, DC, how so-called "K2" or "Spice" gained popularity and how the destigmatization and full legalization of real marijuana can help the issue.

"By Any Means Necessary" is joined for the last hour by Ra Shad Frazier Gaines, founder of Black Progressives and LJM of We Act Radio to discuss Tiffany Haddish revealing she was raped by a police cadet as a teenager, sex abuse allegations in the Catholic Church and more.

