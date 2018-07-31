Will Democrats Run to the Left or Center?

As the GOP moves towards Trump will Dems move to the left? Will climate movements save the Earth? Papa John sues Papa Johns. Will Democrats Run to the Left or Center?

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Anoa Changa, lawyer and host of "The Way with Anoa," to talk about the efforts by community activist Pastor Cori Bush to unseat nine-term incumbent Congress member William Lacy Clay in Missouri, Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacy Abrams' shift to the left and her race against right-wing GOP candidate Brian Kemp, radical politics engaging with traditional electoral models and young politicians like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez spurring political and social movements in America.

In the third segment writer and environmental justice organizer, Kari Fulton joins the show to talk about to talk about the ongoing wildfires in California, how climate change and poor development strategies are intensifying natural disasters, the dramatic effects of wildfires on those living in poverty, and the climate justice movements taking hold across the US. Check out more of Kari Fulton's work at CheckTheWeather.net

In the last hour "By Any Means Necessary" is joined by Yasmina Mrabet, housing organizer with Link Up and Justice First and Delonte Wilkins, community organizer with Link Up, to talk about the importance of prisoners in political struggles, Papa John's founder John Schnatter suing Papa John's, the latest in the NFL protest controversy,whether a progressive cultural shift is happening in the age of Trump and the importance of urgently organizing labor movements in capitalist America.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com