The Destruction of America's Farms; Malcolm X's 'Lost Chapters'

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by human rights lawyer Jonathan Kuttab to talk about recent Israeli bombings of Gaza, Israel's 'nation-state' bill's impact on the Palestinian liberation movements, and the continued international isolation of the state of Israel.

In the second segment Kelly Stone, Senior Policy Analyst at ActionAid and Jim Goodman, Board President of the National Family Farm Coalition join the show to talk about the Trump administration's $12 billion package in emergency aid to farmers, if the aid package is a Trump campaign ploy, the future of the US's Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, and the destruction of the traditional American farm.

In the last hour "By Any Means Necessary" is joined by Ra Shad Frazier Gaines, founder of Black Progressives and Bob Schlehuber, Sputnik News Analyst to talk about the 'Lost chapters' of Malcolm X's autobiography, Don Blankenship's efforts to gain ballot status in West Virginia, the role of US media in creating political chaos, Leslie Moonves being accused of sexual misconduct in the New Yorker, the latest in the killing of Markeis McGlockton in Clearwater, Florida, Congress passing a new military spending bill, and Betsy Devos' efforts to end financial support for defrauded college students.

