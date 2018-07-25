The Injustice of 'Stand Your Ground' Laws; Zimbabwe's Upcoming Elections

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Dr. Gerald Horne, Moores Professor of History and African American Studies at the University of Houston to talk about to discuss the lasting impact of Martiniquan writer and revolutionary Frantz Fanon, the upcoming election in Zimbabwe and how it relates to land reform in South Africa.

In the third segment of "By Any Means Necessary" with Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Ruth Beltran, Organizer with Black Lives Matter Tampa and ANSWER Suncoast to talk about the murder of Markeis McGlockton by Michael Drejka in Clearwater, Florida, and how authorities have declined to press charges against Drejka citing the state's highly controversial "Stand Your Ground" law.

In the last hour "By Any Means Necessary" is joined by writer David Shams to talk about the ongoing threats to Iran from the Trump administration, the history of racism and slavery in Mexico, State Rep. Jason Spencer of Georgia appearance on Sacha Baron Cohen's "Who Is America?", and American's irrational fear of terrorism.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com