Trump TWEETS at Iran's Rouhani; The Future of Governance in Cuba

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by author Arnold August to talk about Cuba's internal governmental process, whether constitutional changes will allow for private capital ownership on the island, changes to the constitution, and how Cuban democracy influences other countries in the region.

In the third segment of "By Any Means Necessary" Dr. Marvin Weinbaum, Director of Afghanistan and Pakistan studies at the Middle East Institute in Washington DC, joins the show to talk about Wednesday's general elections in Pakistan, the likelihood of each of the country's three major parties successfully forming a new government, US-Pakistan relations, and the efforts to avoid political and economic crisis post-election.

In the last hour "By Any Means Necessary" is joined by Ra Shad Frazier Gaines, founder of Black Progressives and Bob Schlehuber, Sputnik New Analyst to talk about Donald Trump's erratic tweets aimed at Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, efforts to strip John Brennan and James Come of their security clearance, R. Kelly's new semi-confession in song form, Stand Your Ground laws in Florida, and the intersection of sports and racism.

