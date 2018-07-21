Nicaragua Sandinista Revolution, Labor Movement, and The Latest News

The 39th anniversary of the Sandinista Revolution in Nicaragua, southern labor movement moves forward, and the NFL reevaluates the anthem policy.

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Chuck Kaufman, National Co-Coordinator of the Alliance for Global Justice and Max Blumenthal, co-founder of the Grayzone Project, to discuss the 39th anniversary of the Sandinista Revolution in Nicaragua, US hegemony over Latin America and the underreported violence of the Nicaraguan opposition.

In the second segment of "By Any Means Necessary" Drs. Keri Leigh Merritt and Matthew Hild, coeditors of the new book "Reconsidering Southern Labor History: Race, Class, and Power", join the show to talk about repression and resistance in Southern labor history, how this history connects with the American working class today and more.

In the last hour Jamarl Thomas, political analyst and host of the Progressive Soapbox joins "By Any Means Necessary" to talk about the NFL's decision to walk back its anthem protest policy, Eric Holder reportedly considering a 2020 presidential run, Israel passing its "Jewish Nation-state" bill, and racist stop-and-frisk police practices in Washington, D.C.

