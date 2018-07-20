Maroon Histories and Futures, Death Penalty

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Quincy Saul, editor of the new 'Maroon Comix: Origins and Destinies' to talk about the history of maroons and their autonomous communities past and present, the importance of political prisoner Russell "Maroon" Shoatz, how radical comics can be used as a medium for radicalization and political education and more.

In the third segment of "By Any Means Necessary" is joined by Robert Dunham, Executive Director of the Death Penalty Information Center to talk about scotus candidate Brett Kavanaugh potential impact on the 8th amendment, Nevada's decision to not carry out a recent execution and how public opinion is turning against the death penalty.

In the last hour "By Any Means Necessary" is joined by Dane Edidi, black, Cuban, indigenous, Nigerian trans woman, performance artist, playwright and advocate to discuss the racially fueled hysteria in the US around the MS-13 gang, Baltimore's requirements for its new police commissioner, deep-diving in popular FX show "Pose" and more.

