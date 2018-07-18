What Do Liberals Want From Trump? ICE Raids in DC

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Dr. Bill Honigman, California State Coordinator and Co-Coordinator of the Healthcare as a Human Right Issue Organizing Team for Progressive Democrats of America, to talk about Kevin de León winning the endorsement of California Democrats in the Senate race against long time Senator Diane Feinstein.

In the second segment Preston Mitchum, black and queer writer, activist, attorney joins the show to talk about ICE raids in Washington, DC over the weekend, the efforts to ensure fair pay for low income workers, the popular television show 'Pose', and intersectionality within movement spaces.

In the third segment of "By Any Means Necessary" Khalil Coleman, Community Activist and Educator and Vaun Mayes, Founder of Program The Parks Milwaukee and Founder of We All We Got Milwaukee join the show to talk about the efforts to intimidate and frame community activists involved in the 2016 Sherman Park uprisings in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the efforts to create empowered communities who can mobilize for justice, and the role of education to spur conscious political and social movements.

In the last hour "By Any Means Necessary" is joined by Bob Schlehuber, Sputnik News Analyst to talk about the fallout from Donald Trump and Vladmir Putin meeting in Finland on Monday, Amazon workers' strikes, the future of sports and technology, and whether or not the United States military will leave Syria in the near future.

