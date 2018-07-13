Trump Recommits to NATO; A Brief History of Asylum in America

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by David Swanson, activist, journalist, radio host and author of the new book "Curing Exceptionalism," to talk about American's knee-jerk support of NATO, Colombia's inclusion in the cross-Atlantic organization, the partisan furor over Donald Trump's upcoming meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, and why the US anti-war movement has disappeared.

In the third segment of "By Any Means Necessary" Eileen Truax, journalist and author of the new book "We Built the Wall: How the US Keeps Out Asylum Seekers from Mexico, Central America and Beyond" to discuss the history and current reality for people seeking asylum in the US and how Washington has politicized asylum over the years.

In the last hour "By Any Means Necessary" is joined by writer and environmental justice organizer Kari Fulton to talk about FBI agent Peter Strzok's hearing at Congress, the scandalous arrest of adult film actress Stormy Daniels, Papa John's founder John Schnatter resigning after using the N-word on a conference call, more sexual misconduct allegations against Russell Simmons, and Uber laying off Pittsburgh self-driving car operators.

