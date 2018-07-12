The Rise of Democratic Socialism; Trump Pushes Longtime US Policy at NATO Summit

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Ben Dixon, host of "The Benjamin Dixon Show," to talk about New York gubernatorial candidate Cynthia Nixon declaring herself a democratic socialist, the Democrats faux fight against Supreme Court pick Brett Kavanaugh, the double standards for protesters on the political left, and Pfizer's decision to not raise drug prices after speaking with Donald Trump.

In the third segment of "By Any Means Necessary" Arnold August, a Montreal-based writer, journalist, lecturer and author of "Cuba U.S. Relations: Obama and Beyond" joins the show, to talk about whether or not Brazil's Lula will be released from jail, the new energy behind the Bolivarian Revolution in Venezuela, and the crack-down on left leaning leaders in Latin America.

In the last hour "By Any Means Necessary" is joined by Ra Shad Frazier-Gaines, Founder of the Black Progressives, to talk about Donald Trump's statements at NATO, US foreign policy's consistent stance against Russian gas in Europe, racial contradictions in US immigration policy, the partisanship of the US Supreme Court and more.

