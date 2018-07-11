Kavanaugh Nominated to Supreme Court, Should You Be Concerned?

Trump nominates former Bush official Brett Kavanaugh to Supreme Court, Noise at the center for D.C. Gentrification, the Future of Namibia.

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Chris Naoum, Founder of Listen Local First DC, to talk about a new noise ordinance in Washington, D.C. that has artist pitted against luxury apartment owners in a proxy battle for the rights to the city.

In the second segment Donna Davis, Community Organizer in Tampa, Florida, joins the show, to talk about why Donald Trump's Supreme Court pick Brett Kavanaugh may not be as bad as liberals think, the role of the high court in US political and social movements, the disconnect between electoral politics and grassroots politics, and efforts to restore voting rights for those with felony records in the state of Florida.

In the third segment Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Namibian social justice advocate Nampa Shivute to discuss the legacy of colonialism, apartheid and genocide in Namibia, and the gross inequalities and historical whitewashing that persist as a result.

In the last hour "By Any Means Necessary" is joined by Sputnik news analyst Bob Schlehuber to talk about the political movements responding to the confirmation of Brett Kavanaugh to the US Supreme Court, Trump's pardoning of Oregon cattle ranchers Dwight Hammond Jr. and son Steven Hammond, France's move to the Supreme Court finals and much much more.

