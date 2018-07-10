Trump Prepares SCOTUS Pick, Protests Erupt in Haiti

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" Bob Schlehuber and Sean Blackmon are joined by Kim Ives, Editor of Haiti Liberte, to talk about the protests in Haiti after the dramatic rise of gas prices, the current social conditions for Haitians, and whether or not Haitian President Jovenel Moïse will stay in power.

In the second segment of the show Mwiza Munthali, host and producer of the radio show Africa Now! on WPFW in Washington, DC joins the show to talk about the agreement between the leaders of Ethiopia and Eritrea to end the war between their countries and the cease-fire agreement between the leading factions in South Sudan.

In the third segment Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by independent researcher and community organizer Sam Menefee-Libey to talk about the dropping of charges against the remaining 39 J20 defendants, how the state uses the courts to silence political dissent, and the media coverage of protests and criminal cases such as J20.

In the last hour "By Any Means Necessary" is joined by writer David Shams to talk about Donald Trump's upcoming Supreme Court pick, the row in the UK around Brexit proceedings, Israel presenting the US with "red lines" for Saudi nuclear deal, the latest heckling of GOP officials and much much more.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com