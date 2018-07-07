US-China Trade War Begins; ICE Protests Raided by Police in Philly

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" are joined by Delia Kropp, actress, director and trans community advocate joins the show to talk about actress Scarlett Johansson accepting a role as a trans man in an upcoming film, the bigotry within Hollywood when it comes to casting non CIS white people, and the ways casting directors and producers can avoid homophobic and transphobic decision making.

In the second segment of the show Anlin Wang, Organizer with Democratic Socialists of America and Sputnik News Analyst Walter Smolarek joins the show to talk about the national protests calling for the abolition of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), the destruction of an ICE protest encampment by Philadelphia Police, and how what it means to be a "sanctuary city".

In the third segment David Ewing of the US-China People's Friendship Association joins Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon to talk about the new trade tariffs between the United States and China, the conditions in which China allows for cheap labor costs in its country, and China's role in helping developing countries economically grow.

In the last hour "By Any Means Necessary" is joined by Ashton P. Woods, Community Activist with Black Lives Matter Houston, to talk about racial profiling at a Subway Restaurant and a community swimming pool, death threats aimed at Rep. Maxine Waters, Therese Okoumou climbing of the Statute of Liberty in protest of America's immigration policy, and the dropping of charges against 38 more J20 protesters.

