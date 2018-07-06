Mike Pompeo Returns to North Korea; Scott Pruitt Resigns from EPA

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" are joined by Brian Becker, host of "Loud and Clear" on Radio Sputnik to talk about Mike Pompeo's visit to North Korea, whether or not the US and North Korea are on a path towards peace, and if liberals have traded peace for anti-Trump outrage.

In the second segment of the show Ariel Gold, national co-director of CODEPINK joins the show to talk about being refused entry into Israel, the extreme measures the Israeli government is taking to keep nonviolent activists out of the country, and US Supreme Court Judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg visiting Tel Aviv to receive the Genesis Lifetime Achievement Award.

In the third segment April Goggans, Organizer with Black Lives Matter DC and Keep DC for Me joins Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon to talk about the usage of 'Stop and Frisk' police tactics in Washington, DC, the over reliance on police to address crime despite scientific support for the method, and what is working in America's effort to reduce murders in it's cities.

In the last hour "By Any Means Necessary" is joined by Dan Kovalik, author of "The Plot to Scapegoat Russia" to talk about the new Senate Intelligence Committee report released on Tuesday around Russian involvement in the 2016 US presidential election, Donald Trump asking advisers about invading Venezuela in 2017, and Scott Pruitt resigns from the EPA.

