15:19 GMT +304 July 2018
    By Any Means Necessary

    Who Profits From Family Separation?

    By Any Means Necessary
    Eugene Puryear, Sean Blackmon
    Private prison companies profit from Trump immigration policies; 9th Anniversary of Honduras coup; Drug prices spike in US.

    On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" Bob Schlehuber and Sean Blackmon are joined by Jeremy Mohler, Communications Specialist, of In the Public Interest, to talk about corporations that are profiting off of Donald Trump's family separation and 'zero tolerance' immigration policies and how private prison companies have invested heavily in the real estate industry.

    In the second segment of the show Vicki Cervantes, North America Coordinator of the Honduras Solidarity Network joins to talk about the anniversary of the 2009 Honduran coup d'état that ousted then President Manuel Zelaya. The group also talks about the 9 years of rule since Zelaya, the international interests in Honduras, and the grassroots movements that continue to inspire political and social movements today.

    In the third segment Max Blumenthal, author, journalist and senior editor of the Grayzone Project joins the show to talk about the Chairman of Ukraine's Parliament Andriy Parubiy visiting US officials in Washington, DC, Parubiy's long history with supporting Neo-Nazi and fascist ideologies, and the deteriorating political, social and economic situation within Ukraine, especially for its Roma and minority populations.

    In the last hour "By Any Means Necessary" is joined by LJM, producer at We Act Radio and Ra Shad Frazier-Gaines, Founder of the Black Progressives to talk about major pharmaceutical drug shortages and price increases, efforts by the Trump Administration to roll back affirmative action practices instilled by the Obama Administration, Detroit School students suing the government for not providing literacy education, and the latest drama from rapper Drake.

    Family Seperation, immigration, Drake, Ukraine, Honduras
