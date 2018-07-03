Leftist Populism Wins in Mexico; 'Families Belong Together' Marches

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" Bob Schlehuber and Sean Blackmon are joined by Jasiri X, a rapper, activist and founder and CEO of 1Hood Media and Dr. Dave Ragland, Senior Bayard Rustin Fellow at the Fellowship of Reconciliation, to talk about the police killing of Antwan Rose in Pittsburgh, Pennslyvania and what a re-designed police system would look like in a US city.

In the third segment Bob Schlehuber and Sean Blackmon are joined by Eugene Puryear live from Mexico City, Mexico following Sunday's national elections. The group talks about Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's presidential victory, the regional implications his win, the future of economic movements in Mexico, and how the country will find justice for those who were killed ahead of Sunday's elections.

In the last hour "By Any Means Necessary" is joined by Bryan Weaver, Founder and Executive Director of Hoops Sagrado and Nonprofit Management and Development specialist Michael Braeuninger to talk about the US immigration marches over the weekend, the populism behind Obrador's Presidential victory in Mexico, the anniversary of the 1964 Civil Rights Act, Ron Paul's racist tweet, Lebron James signing with the Los Angeles Lakers and much much more.

