Will Obrador Win in Mexico?; Five Killed in Newspaper Shooting

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" Bob Schlehuber and Sean Blackmon are joined by Eugene Puryear live from Mexico to talk about Sunday's upcoming elections, the chances of Andrés Manuel López Obrador winning the Presidency, Obrador's new MORENA party, and the killing of journalist and political candidates in the country.

In a special second segment "By Any Means Necessary" is joined by Roz White, teaching artist, musical theater performer, and teacher at Duke Ellington School of Arts and starring in Marie and Rosetta in the title role of Rosetta Thorpe at Mosaic Theater this August to talk about Black Music Month, the evolution of gospel and rock music, the songs that inspired movements and change, and some of the women who played an important role in black music history.

In the third segment Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Dr. José Caraballo, Professor at the University of Puerto Rico, to talk about the pre- and post- Hurricane Maria economics of Puerto Rico, how US government policy has forced PR to take on debt, and the role global corporations have played in exploiting workers on the island.

In the last hour "By Any Means Necessary" is joined by Dane Figueroa Edidi, Black, Cuban, Indigenous, Nigerian trans woman, performance artist, playwright and advocate to talk about the shooting that killed 5 people at the Capital Gazette in Annapolis, Maryland, the murder of 3 trans women in Jacksonville, Florida, the arrest of 600 women activists on Capitol Hill yesterday protesting ICE detainment, and the US being ranked in the top 10 most dangerous countries for women.

