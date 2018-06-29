Cop Charged in Killing 17 Year Old; Rosenstein Testifies Before Congress

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" Bob Schlehuber and Sean Blackmon are joined by Hadi Tabbal, who stars in "The Vagrant Trilogy" now playing at Mosaic Theater Company of Washington, DC and Bshara Nassar, Founding Director of the Museum of the Palestinian People, to talk about the power of memories, the dual consciousness of blacks in America and Palestinians, and how historically oppressed groups continue to find hope in bleak times.

In the third segment Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Dr. Philip Stinson, Associate Professor, Criminal Justice Program at Bowling Green State University to talk about the police murder of Antwon Rose in East Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, what leads a police officer to shoot an individual, and the uniqueness of police agencies using public health models to address violence in their community.

In the last hour "By Any Means Necessary" is joined by Sam Menefee-Libey, independent researcher and community organizer, and Walter Smolarek, Sputnik News Analyst, to talk Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and FBI Director Chris Wray's testifying at Congress, what if anything Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez primary win means for the Democratic Party, Joe Biden leading the 2020 Presidential field for Democrats in a new poll, and James Alex Fields Jr. being charged on for hate crime in the murder of Heather Heyer in Charlottesville last summer.

