Does the Supreme Court Matter? Socialist Ocasio-Cortez Wins Big in NY

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Delvone Michael, Senior Political Adviser of the Working Families Party, to talk about democratic socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's primary upset over fourth ranking Congressional Democrat Joe Crowley, former NAACP President Ben Jealous winning the Democratic primary for Governor in Maryland, and the Janus ruling in the US Supreme Court.

In the second segment of "By Any Means Necessary" Joshua Harris, Founder of Hollins Creative Placemaking joins the show to talk about the Supreme Court rulings in the National Institute of Family and Life Advocates v. Becerra and the Janus v. American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees, Council 31 cases, the role courts play in right-wing movements in the US, and the reelection of Marilyn Mosby for Baltimore state's attorney.

In the third segment Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by writer David Shams to talk about the recent protests in Iran, the pressures of US economic sanctions on Iranian civil society, the Supreme Court upholding the Trump administration's travel ban, and the role of the World Cup in uniting a country's citizenry.

In the last hour "By Any Means Necessary" is joined by Brandon Sutton, host of the Discourse Podcast, to talk about the announcement that Justice Anthony Kennedy will retire from the Supreme Court and the inherent anti-democratic nature of the US branch of government. The group also talk about the victory of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in New York City, the politics of civility and confrontation, the death of Joe Jackson at 89 years old, and 50 Cent mocking Terry Crews' sexual harassment activism.

