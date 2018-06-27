NSA and AT&T Spying Partnership; What Civility Means in US Politics

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Richard Becker, author of "Palestine, Israel and the US Empire" to talk about Prince William's visit to Israel and the occupied Palestinian territories, Jared Kushner's role in pushing a Middle East "peace process", and Israel's continued building of settlements in the West Bank.

In the second segment of "By Any Means Necessary" technologist Chris Garrafa joins the show to talk about the revelation that the NSA has been working with internet and phone provider AT&T to collect data from foreigners and Americans, the responsibility of technologists to make sure their products are not manipulated by the US government, and what the latest Supreme Court ruling on collecting phone data means for the public.

In the third segment Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined Anthony Lorenzo Greene, Advisory Neighborhood Commissioner in Washington, DC to talk about Washington DC Police Department's usage of 'stop-and-frisk' tactics, the ways in which police terrorize black and brown communities in the nation's capital, and the strategic disinvestment in parts of DC that leads to the breakdown of historical neighborhoods.

In the last hour "By Any Means Necessary" is joined by R.L. Stephens of the Democratic Socialist of America and Michael Harriot, critically acclaimed poet, journalist, novelist, broadcaster and editor-in-chief of NegusWhoRead to talk about the Supreme Court upholding Donald Trump's Travel Ban, the racist propaganda around welfare in America, liberal notions of "civility" in confronting elected officials in public, and the police killing of Antwon Rose in East Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

