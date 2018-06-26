Erdogan Wins Re-Election in Turkey; Deep Racism in US Education System

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary," Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Kymone Freeman to discuss African-American music appreciation month, Erdogan's victory election in Turkey and Tuesday's big primary races in Maryland and New York.

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Kymone Freeman, co-founder We Act Radio and the playwright of "The Night Michael Jackson Died" which will be premiering tonight, Monday, June 25th, at 7:30 pm at the Hamilton Club in DC to talk about the life and legacy of Michael Jackson during African-American Music Appreciation Month and the politics and global fame of Michael Jackson.

In the second segment of "By Any Means Necessary" Sputnik News Analyst Walter Smolarek joins the show to talk about Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan winning re-election, what the re-election will mean for Turkish-EU relations, how Erdogan has stayed in power despite vast economic inequalities in the country, and if Erdogan can ease tensions with the United States.

In the third segment, Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined Jackie Luqman of Luqman Nation to talk about Tuesday's upcoming primary elections, the interesting races in New York's 11th and 14th Congressional Districts, the Governor's race in Maryland, and the current state of Republican and Democratic electoral movements.

In the last hour "By Any Means Necessary" is joined by educator Jeff Canady of United Opt-Out to talk about the role the Colorado Teacher's Union will play in the state's upcoming elections, the troubling past and current policies of Education Secretary Betsy Devos, the racist underpinnings to America's charter schools, eugenics in the United States, and why DC's graduation scandal has gone unpunished.

