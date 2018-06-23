NYC Public Housing in Crisis; Cell Phone Searches Limited

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Donna Davis, Community Organizer in Tampa, Florida, to talk about the privatization of Puerto Rico's power company, the effects of disaster capitalism, and the importance and process of growing grassroots mutual aid movements.

In the second segment of "By Any Means Necessary" Afua Atta-Mensah, Executive Director of Community Voices Heard, joins Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon to talk about New York City's agreement to pay out $2 billion dollars to settle public housing complaints, the structures and systems that perpetuate false narratives around public housing, why capitalist markets fail to address individual human needs, and the drastic health impacts of living in poverty.

In the third segment Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by actors Earl Kim, Cody Nickell, Jame Crichton, and Jon Hudson Odam to talk about their new show "Botticelli In The Fire" playing at Washington D.C's Woolly Mammoth Theater now through June 24th. "Botticelli In The Fire", written by Jordan Tannahill is a historical re-imagining centering on the artists Sandro Botticelli and Leonardo Da Vinci in Renaissance era Florence and their interactions with the wealthy Lorenzo de Medici and populist preacher Girolamo Savonarola. The group talks about queering history, the role of the artist in protests, and what Renaissance Florence can teach us about modern political, social and economic movements.

In the last hour "By Any Means Necessary" is joined by technology policy analyst and engineer Cory Lancaster to talk about the Supreme Court limiting cell phone searches, the latest efforts to advance immigration policy, Time Magazine's questionable ethics, and new music by Kanye West, Naz, Beyonce, and Jay-Z.

