Why Ending Family Separation Will Not Fix America's Immigration System

Race, Place and Space in America's Great Migration; The failure of both US parties to develop a sound, humane immigration policy

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by educator, cultural worker & historian Izetta Autumn Mobley to talk about the relationship between race, place, and space, the role of Washington, D.C.'s Union Station during the Great Migration, how America grapples with immigration and the importance of access to public spaces.

In a special third segment Aly Wane, Steering Committee member with the Syracuse Peace Council, joins the show to talk about the latest in America's ongoing immigration crisis, the problems with Trump's family re-unification plan, liberal's complicity with family separation and detention centers, and how US foreign policy is spurring current migration flows.

In the last hour "By Any Means Necessary" is joined by Liberation News editor Ben Becker to talk about new proposals by the Trump Administration to restructure the US government, NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio visiting the US-Mexico border, Melania Trump's fashion choices while visiting border facilities, the role of reactionary liberals in changing immigration policy and more.

