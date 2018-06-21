US Leaves UN Human Rights Council; America's Family Separation Policy

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Ajamu Baraka, National Organizer of Black Alliance for Peace to talk about the US' decision to leave the UN Human Rights council, the threat peace poses to the current political agenda in America, how to build relationships between oppressed people around the world, and how Africa continues to be ruled by neo-colonial interests today.

In the third segment Jeremy Varon from Witness Against Torture joins the show to talk about the Trump administration's policy towards Guantanamo Bay, why the prison has now been open for more than 6,000 days, Barack Obama's failure to close the prison, and what political and social movements will be necessary to close the Guantanamo prison.

In the last hour "By Any Means Necessary" is joined by LJM, producer at We Act Radio and Bob Schlehuber, Sputnik's News Analyst to talk about the primary results from Washington, DC's election, Nicaragua's protest movement, and the latest from the Trump Administration's separation of families at the US border.

