Juneteenth Celebrated in America; Charleston Considers Slavery Apology

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary," Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon discuss with experts the holiday devoted to the abolition of slavery in the US, the future of Colombia under Ivan Duque and the murder of Rapper XXXTentacion in Florida.

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Dr. Gerald Horne, Moores Professor of History and African American Studies at the University of Houston to talk about the history and celebration of 'Juneteenth', the significance of the holiday in the 21st Century, efforts to maintain racial segregation post Civil War, the continued right-wing policies and racism that exist in the United States, and the role of HBCUs in the advancement of Black political and social movements.

In a special third segment James Early, Former Director of Cultural Heritage Policy at the Center for Folklife and Cultural Heritage at the Smithsonian Institution, and board member of the Institute for Policy Studies joins the show to talk about what to expect from the new presidency of Ivan Duque in Colombia, if a new left-wing coalition will emerge in the country after Gustavo Petro's second place finish, the fears of intensified fighting and the slowing of the peace process, and the political, social and economic movements across Latin America.

In the last hour "By Any Means Necessary" is joined by Aja Taylor, Activist and Organizer to talk about the killing of rapper XXXTentacion, vigilante killings, popular television show Criminal Minds, Northwestern University rescinding Bill Cosby's honorary degree, Jeff Sessions blurring the lines between church and state, and the city of Charleston, South Carolina council considers apologizing for slavery.

