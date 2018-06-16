Sessions Cites Bible to Justify Immigration Policy; World Cup Starts

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by John Feffer, author and director of Foreign Policy in Focus at the Institute for Policy Studies to talk about the freeze for freeze agreement between the United States and North Korea, Donald Trump's impromptu approach towards US foreign policy, Singapore's role in facilitating the US-North Korea summit, whose responsibility is global human rights and what Chinese tarifs will mean for the US business community.

In a special third segment Carl Lipscombe, Deputy Director Black Alliance for Just Immigration to talk about the Republican's proposed immigration bill, what Democrats need to do to proactively push pro-family immigration policies, the intersection between climate justice, immigration and US foreign policy.

In the last hour "By Any Means Necessary" is joined by Sputnik news analyst Bob Schlehuber to talk about the World Cup, the new rules at the DNC, if religion has the potential to spur grassroot political movements in the United States, criminal justice reform, and the Philadelphia Eagles championship rings.

