Comey 'Insubordinate' at FBI; Radical Politics in the American South

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon talk about the news about Comey being accused of insubordination over Clinton investigation, the reports about waning authority of the Palestinian Authority Protested in the West Bank and the spike in gun violence in DC.

Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by John Kiriakou, co-host of "Loud and Clear" to talk about the Inspector General's report on former FBI Director James Comey's involvement in the 2016 Presidential Election, the hubris of the US Intelligence Community, if Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe will be convicted on felony charges, and the corrupt nature of the FISA courts.

In a special second segment Mariah Parker, recently elected District 2 Commissioner in Athens-Clarke County, Georgia joins the show to talk about the intersection between hip hop and politics in movement building, the power of Malcolm X to inspire responsibility and courage, and the relationship between grassroots political organizing and state and federal politics.

In the third segment "By Any Means Necessary" is joined by human rights lawyer Jonathan Kuttab to talk about the Gulf States $2.5 billion dollar aid package to Jordan, the efforts by the World Bank and IMF to influence the Middle East, the waning authority of the Palestinian Authority, and the Saudi Bombings of Al Hudaydah, Yemen.

Later in the show Tracye Reed and NeeNee Tay of Black Lives Matter DC to discuss the recent spike in gun violence in Washington, DC, the lengths police must go to portray a positive public relations image, and the long history of racism and its ability to slow political, social and economic movements.

