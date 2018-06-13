Trump-Kim Complete Historic Meeting; Net Neutrality Rolled Back

On this episode of "By Any Means Necessary" Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon are joined by Erin Shields, National organizer for internet rights at the Center for Media Justice, to talk about the official end of net neutrality, the efforts to reverse the repeal, and what exactly was behind FCC Chairperson Ajit Pai's aggressive push to end net neutrality.



In a special second segment Brian Becker, host of Loud and Clear on Radio Sputnik, joins the show live from Singapore to talk about the historic meeting between Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un, the biased Western media coverage against the meeting, the regional implications in Asia around the summit, and just why it is so important for the US to end war games on the Korean Peninsula.

In the third segment "By Any Means Necessary" is joined by Anoa Changa, host of "The Way with Anoa" to talk about the June 12th primaries to be held in Virginia, Nevada, Maine, North Dakota, and South Carolina, the primary politics around Donald Trump and the GOP, and the fracturing and lack of loyalty among the rank-n-file Democratic candidates.

Later in the show Dr. David Alpher, Adjunct Professor of Conflict Analysis and Resolution at George Mason University joins the show to discuss Donald Trump's foreign policy negotiating style, the likelihood of Saudi forces bombing the Yemeni port city of Hodeidah, and the origins and efficacy of restorative justice.

